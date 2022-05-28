© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Crime

VP Harris in Buffalo, tells mourners to 'stand up for what’s right'

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 28, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield.
1 of 13  — 2F6C6360-D4D8-49C1-977F-9EA86FA1D923.jpeg
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo.
Patrick Semansky
A mourner embraces Angela Crawley, left, daughter of Ruth Whitfield.
2 of 13  — 906E131C-D276-4592-B3AB-74B74F3D5CBB.jpeg
A mourner embraces Angela Crawley, left, daughter of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, before a memorial service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, NY.
Patrick Semansky
3.jpeg
3 of 13  — 3.jpeg
Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks at the funeral of Ruth Whitfield.
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, shakes hands with Rev. Al Sharpton.
4 of 13  — 5.jpeg
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, shakes hands with Rev. Al Sharpton.
6.jpeg
5 of 13  — 6.jpeg
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, speaks at the funeral of Ruth Whitfield.
Vice President Kamala Harris moves through the line of mourners at the funeral of Ruth Whitfield.
6 of 13  — 67.jpeg
Vice President Kamala Harris moves through the line of mourners at the funeral of Ruth Whitfield.
Rev. Al Sharpton among the mourners.
7 of 13  — 75.jpeg
Rev. Al Sharpton among the mourners.
Mourners comfort Angela Crawley, seated at bottom left, and Robin Harris, daughters of Ruth Whitfield, whose large picture is at top right.
8 of 13  — 1000 (1).jpeg
Mourners comfort Angela Crawley, seated at bottom left, and Robin Harris, daughters of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, before a memorial service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
An overhead view of the funeral service.
9 of 13  — 1000 (1)2.jpeg
The funeral service for Ruth Whitfield at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Two mourners embrace in front of arrangements of white flowers.
10 of 13  — 1000 (2).jpeg
Two mourners embrace.
Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a black suit and an American flag pin on her lapel, speaks at a microphone.
11 of 13  — 1000.jpeg
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the funeral of Ruth Whitfield.
A behind view of Vice President Kamala Harris comforting a mourner.
12 of 13  — ecfk.jpeg
Vice President Kamala Harris comforts a mourner.
Vice President Kamala Harris, second from right, and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, second from left, sit with family members of Ruth Whitfield.
13 of 13  — fje.jpeg
Vice President Kamala Harris, second from right, and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, second from left, sit with family members of Ruth Whitfield.

Saturday’s funeral for 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield, the oldest and last of the victims of a gunman’s racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket to be laid to rest, became a call for action and an emotional plea to end the hate and violence that has wracked the nation.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who addressed the mourners at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo at the insistence of Rev. Al Sharpton, said this is a moment in time for “all good people” to stand up to the injustice that happened at the Tops Friendly Market on May 14, as well as the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and other mass shootings.

“We will not allow small people to create fear in our community,” she said. “We will not be afraid to stand up for what’s right, to speak truth even when it may be difficult to hear and speak.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who delivered a fiery tribute to Whitfield at the beginning of the funeral service, called for all “accomplices” who aided and abetted “this monster” who opened fire in the supermarket to be held accountable, from the gun manufacturers and distributors to the parents of the suspect.

Crump said those those who “instructed and radicalized this young, insecure individual” should also be held to account for taking Whitfield from her family, the Buffalo community and the planet. He called her “one of the most angelic figures that we have ever known.”

“It is a sin that this young depraved man, not a boy, went and killed Ruth Whitfield and the ‘Buffalo 10,’” Crump said, referring to the victims.

Whitfield was inside the Tops Friendly Market after visiting her husband of 68 years in a nursing home when a gunman identified by police as 18-year-old Payton Gendron began the deadly onslaught.

Authorities said Gendron, who is white, targeted the store three hours from his home in Conklin because it is in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

In all, 13 people were shot in the attack which federal authorities are investigating as a hate crime. Three people survived.

Whitfield was the mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield.

Gendron is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail. His attorney has entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

