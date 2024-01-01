Local Weather Updates

Check here for updates on the lake-effect snowstorm. This page will be updated as more information becomes available.

Forecast

Downstate areas will see rain beginning Tuesday evening with strong winds moving in Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Strong wind gusts and heavy rain could cause hazardous travel conditions and power outages. Coastal flooding could occur and unsecured objects could get blown away.

The Southern Tier, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and North Country regions could see high snowfall rates on Wednesday evening. Heavy, wet snow could cause power disruptions and low visibility during the evening commute.

Lake effect snow will impact areas east of Lakes Erie and Ontario Wednesday afternoon through Friday night, with one to two feet expected in the Buffalo and Watertown areas. Strong winds will impact the Wednesday evening commute and both commutes Thursday but will die down by Friday.

Travel Bans & Advisories

Advisories: