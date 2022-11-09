2022 Election Night live coverage: AP projects Schumer re-election victory

Voters across Western New York made their way to the polls Tuesday morning, and beyond doing their civic duty, some were voting with one issue in mind.

“Replacing the current governor we have,” said Steven, who was voting at John F. Kennedy Senior High School in Cheektowaga.

Another voter, who, like all of those who spoke with WBFO, did not wish to give their full name, explained why Gov. Kathy Hochul has to be voted out in favor of Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.

“Bad government. The crime the way it is,” the voter said. “Things like that.”

Outside of a polling place in Lackawanna’s First Ward, Rodney said democracy is at stake, which is why he was voting down the Democrat line.

“I'm concerned about insurance, health issues. I'm concerned about the weapons that's on the street that's killing our people,” he said. “I'm concerned about abortion rights. I'm concerned about life.”

Outside of Gloria J. Parks Community Center in Buffalo, Wilfred said voting in fair elections was important to him, having escaped the Duvalier government in Haiti.

“I grew up under what I call an autocratic dictatorship and an autocratic government,” he said. “And I come here and what do I see? I see people here have all these benefits that they are enjoying. But they are complaining about everything.”

Wilfred is now concerned that extremist elements in the U.S. are putting democracy at stake.

“When I was a kid, when my parents actually explained to me how Duvalier came about, and how Duvalier came about is exactly what [Donald] Trump was doing and what the Republican Party is doing,” he said. “When we demonize the press and you shatter people's trust in institutions, it's easy to overthrow and overrun everything. And that's what Trump and the Republican Party is doing.”

One thing voters could agree on was the expediency of the voting process.

“It was good. They sign you in and they give you the folder with the balance sheet in and then a pen,” Rodney said. “In and out.”