BTPM Classical
BTPM Classical is your go-to Classical music radio station, offering beautiful music around the clock. Hear timeless symphonies, opera, and world-class concerts by renowned Classical composers and philharmonic orchestras around the world. We proudly share an ongoing broadcast and production partnership with the Grammy Award-winning Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
Listen to BTPM Classical on 94.5 WNED in Buffalo or 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown. You can also stream BTPM Classical live anytime here on our website or with the BTPM Listen mobile app.
Join the Buffalo Philharmonic’s Music Director and Conductor, JoAnn Falletta, every weekday at 8:30 am. Alongside morning host Mark Swarts, she shares BPO season highlights and her expert insights on the world of classical music.
Join Stratton Rawson every Wednesday at 10am as he visits Mark Swarts’ program to share an exclusive preview of his 10pm program “Deep Classical”.