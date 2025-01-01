© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Close up image of a cello being played

BTPM Classical is your go-to Classical music radio station, offering beautiful music around the clock. Hear timeless symphonies, opera, and world-class concerts by renowned Classical composers and philharmonic orchestras around the world. We proudly share an ongoing broadcast and production partnership with the Grammy Award-winning Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Listen to BTPM Classical on 94.5 WNED in Buffalo or 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown. You can also stream BTPM Classical live anytime here on our website or with the BTPM Listen mobile app.

Photo of theater seats with the BTPM Classical logo and text reading "OPERA ON CLASSICAL"
Opera on BTPM Classical
Discover the stories behind iconic operas, explore the lives of renowned composers, and learn about the talented casts and opera companies that bring these masterpieces to life. Listen every Saturday at 1pm on BTPM Classical.
Photo of sunlight coming through stained glass windows with the BTPM Classical logo and text reading "Sacred Classics Sundays at 7am"
Sacred Classics
Start your Sunday mornings with “Sacred Classics” from 7am to 9am. Hosted by Ed. Simone, this program showcases timeless music for choir and orchestra, featuring masterpieces by renowned composers.
Photo of JoAnn Falletta and text reading "JoAnn's Classical Corner" with the BTPM Classical logo

Join the Buffalo Philharmonic’s Music Director and Conductor, JoAnn Falletta, every weekday at 8:30 am. Alongside morning host Mark Swarts, she shares BPO season highlights and her expert insights on the world of classical music.

Photo of Stratton Rawson, the BTPM Classical logo, and text reading "Stratton's Sidebar Wednesdays at 10"

Join Stratton Rawson every Wednesday at 10am as he visits Mark Swarts’ program to share an exclusive preview of his 10pm program “Deep Classical”.