Tracking the coronavirus around the U.S.: See how your state is doing

Loading...

Updated August 15, 2022 at 4:51 PM ET

This page is updated on Mondays.

More than 92 million people in the U.S. have had confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 1 million have died of COVID-19. In the graphics below, explore the trends in your state.

View the data via state-by-state charts (immediately below), a heat map that shows state risk levels, a table of trends in new infections over four weeks, and a map of case and death totals.

Loading...

The above charts show average new cases per 100,000 people for each state over the last year. In most cases, three waves are visible in these charts: last summer's delta wave, the first omicron wave in the winter, and the current ongoing wave fueled by omicron subvariants.

Loading...

The map above shows the risk of infection in each state based on reported new daily cases per capita. Actual cases may be substantially higher, since many who test positive with at-home tests don't report their cases. These risk levels were developed by a consortium of researchers and public health experts.

Loading...

Explore the map above to see totals and per capita figures around the country for both new confirmed cases and reported deaths from COVID-19.

Click here to see a global map of confirmed cases and deaths.

To show trends, the table below shows the change in average new cases per day in each state, week over week for the last 28 days. States marked in shades of red have growing outbreaks; those in shades of green, are declining.

Loading...

Methodology

The graphics on this page pull from data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University from several sources, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; the World Health Organization; national, state and local government health departments; 1point3acres; and local media reports.

The JHU team automates its data uploads and regularly checks them for anomalies. This may result in occasional data discrepancies on this page as the JHU team resolves anomalies and updates its feeds. State-by-state recovery data are unavailable at this time. There may be discrepancies between what you see here and what you see on your local health department's website. Figures shown do not include cases on cruise ships.

Fluctuations in the numbers may happen as health authorities review old cases and or update their methodologies. The JHU team maintains a list of such changes.

This story was originally published on March 16, 2020. Elena Renken was a co-author on that version.

Sean McMinn and Audrey Carlsen contributed to this story. Carmel Wroth edited this story.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.