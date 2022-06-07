COVID-19 numbers continue to decline locally and statewide

COVID-19 numbers continue to decline across New York state. On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said that the statewide 7-day average case rate per 100,000 people has declined over the last 20 days and is now at the lowest point since April 13.

Hochul still issued a caution.

“While numbers are heading in the right direction, we must remain vigilant against this virus and continue boosting our preparedness for any potential surges later this year," Hochul said. "I encourage all New Yorkers to make use of the tools we have available to us to keep each other safe and healthy.”

Statewide, COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 20.11, the seven-day average per 100,000 people was 28.86 and the positivity rate was 5.8%. That includes 2,127 hospitalizations and 11 new deaths.

Erie County has moved back into the "medium" risk category for COVID-19, down from the "high" risk level it had been, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC looks at factors such as the number of new COVID-19 cases and related hospital admissions.

With counties under medium risk, people who are at high risk for severe illness are advised to talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions. People who live in high risk counties are advised to wear a mask indoors in public places.

Besides Erie, other local counties now in the medium risk category include Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming. Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are now classified in the "low" risk category.