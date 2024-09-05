Funding secured for Dunkirk waterfront infrastructure improvements

Over $4 million in federal funds has been secured by the U-S House of Representatives to improve infrastructure along the City of Dunkirk shoreline.

Congressman Nick Langworthy made the announcement Thursday. The money will be used to create a new offshore breakwater, what officials call a "living shoreline" that will attract bird, fish and plant life.

The city's harbor and shoreline are no strangers to severe weather events Langworthy said.

Thomas O'Neil-White / WBFO News Congressman Nick Langworthy

"This is one tough lake," he said. "Lake Erie is beautiful, but it's very fierce. We've seen how powerful storms can send 30 foot waves against our shoreline and over time, that degrades our infrastructure that keeps the harbor safe. And that's why this funding is so critically important."

Langworthy said living shorelines have been constructed successfully up and down the east coast of the United States.

The existing breakwater is getting repairs through $7.5 million in funding through the Army Corps of Engineers.

Langworthy said repairing and improving the harbor and the Dunkirk coastline will have major benefits for Dunkirk's economy.

Thomas O'Neil-White / WBFO News Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel

"It's not only a place of beauty," he said. "But it also serves as an economic engine for this community in this county. I mean, this county is a tourism County, and this Dunkirk shoreline and harbor is a key component of that. The small businesses that rely on this harbor, restaurants and shops in marinas, depend on a healthy waterfront every summer, tourists come to Dunkirk to enjoy Lake Erie, and every dollar spent with our local businesses boosts our economy, providing jobs and supporting the livelihoods of families right here."

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said

"There's a lot of fishing charters right here behind me that are ready to get out," he said. "And that protection of this harbor is ensuring them that their investment will be protected in the long haul and also create new environments for fish habitats and fish growth. We were excited two years ago that the walleye World Championships were held here, right here at Dunkirk, on this very pier. But what we learned was, it's great to have the 40 boats in the championship, but what we need are the 200 boats that come here for the qualifiers. Investing in this harbor, investing in the infrastructure and the protection of the inner part of this harbor is critical for the economic engine we have here in Chautauqua County."

The bill will still need to pass in the U.S. Senate.