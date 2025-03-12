© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

House passes bill to fund federal agencies through September, though prospects unclear in Senate

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 12, 2025 at 9:49 AM EDT
Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, R-La., meets with reporters as House Republicans push ahead with a go-it-alone on an interim GOP spending bill that would keep federal
AP Photo
/
J. Scott Applewhite
Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, R-La., meets with reporters as House Republicans push ahead with a go-it-alone on an interim GOP spending bill that would keep federal agencies funded through Sept. 30, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Tuesday to avert a partial government shutdown and fund federal agencies through September, providing critical momentum as the measure now moves to the Senate, where bipartisan support will be needed to get it over the finish line.

Republicans needed overwhelming support from their members to pass the funding measure, and they got it in the 217-213 House vote. Just one Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, voted against the measure. And just one Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted for it.

In the Senate, they’ll need support from at least eight Democrats to get the bill to President Donald Trump’s desk. It’s one of the biggest legislative tests so far of the Republican president’s second term, prompting Vice President JD Vance to visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday morning to rally support.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., moved ahead on the bill, essentially daring Democrats to oppose it and risk a shutdown that would begin Saturday if lawmakers failed to act on the continuing resolution, often referred to by lawmakers as a CR.
From WBFO and our Partners Associated Press
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press