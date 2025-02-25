© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Paid summer internships available for Buffalo's young people

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published February 25, 2025 at 3:41 PM EST
Buffalo's Acting Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon officially launched the 2025 City of Buffalo Summer Youth Internship and Employment Program, Tuesday.
Acting Mayor Scanlon's Facebook page
Young people in Buffalo have the opportunity to snag a paid summer internship this year.

Buffalo Public School students and city residents aged 14 to 21 are encouraged to apply to the city’s summer youth internship and employment program, which will run for six weeks starting July 7th.

Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon said this year’s partner employers include Say Yes Buffalo, M&T Bank and the Northland Workforce Training Center.

"Not only do our youth who participate in this program learn the value of a hard day's work and earning a pay check, but they arere learning valuable life skills and job readiness along the way," Scanlon said.

Aliyana Holliday, a former participant in the program, said it was a good way to start off her leadership journey.

"It gave me the comfort of working with my peers, while also pushing me to learn new skills and grow." she said. "Since we already knew each other, it created a very comforting environment, and we also had already faced challenges together."

Successful applicants will be paid $15.50 per hour and applications will be accepted now through March 28.

Eligibility requirements according to Scanlon's office:

To be eligible for the program applicants must be a City of Buffalo resident between the ages of 14 and 21. Each participant will be screened, assessed, and receive job
readiness, life skills and financial literacy training. College Students are encouraged to apply.

In order to determine eligibility for the program copies of the below items must be returned with the completed application.

1. Working Papers (obtained from your school’s counselor) for all youth under age 18
-Ages 14-15 (Blue Card)
-Ages 16-17 (Green Card)

2. Birth Certificate

3. Proof of Buffalo Residency (utility bills, lease agreement)

4. Family Income

5. Social Security Card

6. Attending School (most recent school report card or transcript)

Applications can be submitted at www.buffalony.gov/MSYAPP
From WBFO and our Partners LocalWBFO News
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined WBFO in December 2022.
