Canadian Beat: High-Speed Rail connecting Toronto to Quebec City in the works

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the launch of a high-speed rail project that will connect Toronto to Quebec City. Trudeau calls the project dubbed “ALTO”, a game changer that will cut travel times for commuters in the country’s two most populous provinces.

“I’m announcing the launch of ALTO, the largest infrastructure project in Canadian history. A high-speed rail network between Quebec City and Toronto, with stops in Trois Rivieres, Laval, Montreal, Ottawa, and Peterborough. It will span a thousand kilometers with 100 percent electric trains that will reach speeds of 300 kilometers an hour.” Trudeau said

The political idea of a high-speed rail network has been talked about for years. In fact Trudeau’s government unveiled plans in early 2021 for a rail corridor that would cost up to 12 billion dollars.

And last year Ottawa called for an extension on partnership bids. Trudeau now calls the project a game changer.

“A reliable, efficient high-speed rail network will be a game changer for Canadians. Slashing travel times by half getting you from Toronto to Montreal. It’ll stimulate our economy, strengthen the bonds between cities in our two most populous provinces, and reduce costs for businesses while improving the productivity and competitiveness,” Trudeau said.

A consortium of transportation companies will co-design, finance, operate, and maintain the project. Transport minister Anita Anand says the announcement marks the beginning of phase two, which will include track design, where to place stations, regulatory work, studies, and consultations with indigenous groups.

It’s estimated the federal government will provide nearly four billion dollars over six years for the design and development phase before construction begins.

A government statement says the project would boost the GDP by up to 35 billion dollars a year and create 51-thousand jobs during construction.