Local Weather Updates: February 17th-18th, 2025

Check here for updates on the recent weather. This page will be updated as more information becomes available.

Forecast & Conditions:

Buffalo:

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers, mainly between noon and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Jamestown:

Monday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 2am. Areas of blowing snow before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Olean:

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Niagara Falls/Southern Ontario:

Monday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Advisories:

Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie Counties: Winter Weather Advisory until 1 AM 2/18, Lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph.

Wyoming County: Winter Weather Advisory until 1 AM 2/18, Lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Niagara County: Travel advisory for northern Niagara County until Wednesday at 1 pm, travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Gusty winds will down tree branches and cause isolated power outages.

Orleans and Monroe Counties: Lake Effect Snow Warning until 1 pm Wednesday. 10 to 18 inches of snow in the most persistent lake snow areas. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph today, producing areas of blowing snow. Travel will be very difficult to impossible, especially this afternoon and evening. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, with near-whiteout conditions at times.

Outages/Hazards:

Power outages were reported in areas of the University at Buffalo's North Campus such as Ellicott Complex, Greiner Hall, Governors Complex, Cooke Hall, and Dorsheimer Laboratory/Greenhouse. Power is expected to be restored by mid-afternoon.

Power has been restored to all buildings at the UB North Campus that were impacted.