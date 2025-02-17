Plane crash lands at Toronto airport

A Delta commuter plane crashed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport today February 17th, 2025. No fatalities have been reported, but there are at least 15 injuries, at least three of them critical.

Officials say the plane, operated by Delta Airlines, crashed on landing, flipping over as it landed. The commuter plane, a CRJ 900, is now upside down on the tarmac. The wings are missing. Flight 4819 was en route from Minneapolis to Toronto, with about 80 people on board.

Officials say emergency teams are responding, and all passengers and crew have been accounted for. Of the injured, at least three including one child are hospitalized in critical condition.

Toronto and most of southwestern Ontario are still digging out from back-to-back snowstorms over the weekend when a winter travel advisory was in effect. Although the snow has stopped, the region has been experiencing wind gusts in excess of 40 miles an hour.

On social media, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says he’s in touch with Delta Airlines, and he’s grateful to the first responders and professionals on the scene.

Airport authorities now say all flights at Toronto Pearson have now resumed.