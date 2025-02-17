Authorities say at this time, they're not classifying the death of Sam Nordquist in Ontario County as a hate crime

A local case involving the killing of a transgender man continues to spark outrage and grief in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region and around the world.

The death of 24-year-old Sam Nordquist, who was originally from Minnesota, reported missing and then found dead in a field in Yates County, has sparked anger and grief from many organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community as well as a wide variety of citizens and political leaders including Governor Kathy Hochul.

On Sunday, Hochul issued a statement talking about the five people charged with second degree murder in Nordquist’s death, calling the charges “sickening” and said she has directed State Police to provide support and resources to the District Attorney in Ontario County as authorities continue their investigation.

The Ontario County DA and State Police issued a joint statement on Sunday saying that, while the investigation is in the early stages, at this time, they have no indication this is a hate crime.

Authorities said that Nordquist and his attackers were known to each other, identified as LGBTQ+ and at least one of them lived with Nordquist in the time period leading up to the attack.

The DA and State Police said in their press release that they share the community’s shock “at such a heinous act of violence,” and understand the fear circulating amongst members of the LGBTQ+ community. Authorities said they will follow any and all leads to ensure the motive for the murder is uncovered.

During a news conference on Friday, State Police Capt. Kelly Swift said their probe revealed a “deeply disturbing pattern of abuse” and she called it “one of the most horrific crimes’ she has ever investigated.

It’s alleged Nordquist was subject to ongoing physical abuse between December and February and the five people charged are all from the Rochester and Ontario County area.

Authorities believe Nordquist was killed in Ontario County and then his body taken to Yates County in an effort to conceal the murder.

Those arrested include Precious Arzuaga, 38, and Patrick Goodwin, 30, of Canandaigua; Kyle Sage, 33, of Rochester; Jennifer Quijano, 30, of Geneva; and Emily Motyka, 19, of Lima. All five were charged with second-degree murder after police on Thursday searched a room at Patty's Lodge motel in Hopewell, the last place Nordquist was known to be staying.

Among the organizations commenting on Nordquist’s death in recent days, Rochester LGBTQ+ Together, which said on Facebook that they are “angered and disgusted to learn the details of Sam’s final days,” and said that the “epidemic of violence” against transgender individuals “is a direct consequence of the ignorance and hatred that permeate our society.”

There will be a vigil to remember Sam Nordquist on Monday evening, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St. in Canandaigua.

This story includes reporting by the Associated Press.