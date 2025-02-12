Winter Weather Advisory in place for Southern Tier

The National Weather Service Buffalo has downgraded most of Western New York to a hazardous weather outlook, but a winter weather advisory remains in effect for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Southern Erie Counties.

Mixed precipitation and ice accumulations are forecast which are likely to cause hazardous travel conditions over the next few days. The NWS Buffalo advised periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities.

Gusty winds could result in isolated power outages for some areas.



Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Southern Erie Counties

The winter weather advisory is in place through 7 a.m. Friday for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Southern Erie Counties including the cities of Jamestown, Olean, and the towns of Orchard Park, and Springville.

The NWS Buffalo forecasts snow on Thursday with accumulations of four to eight inches and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commute, according to NWS Buffalo.

Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie and Genesee, Wyoming and Allegany Counties

The hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, Genesee, Wyoming and Allegany Counties.

Hazardous weather is not expected in these areas on Thursday, however, from Friday through Wednesday, a complex storm system will hit the area. This storm could cause a few inches of snow on Saturday. Saturday night through Sunday a low pressure area passing southeast of the area could cause a period of heavy snow. Mixed precipitation is also possible.

Winter Driving Tips

The AAA of Western and Central New York said the key word to remember is caution. That’s from Elizabeth Carey, AAA director of public relations.

"AAA is always reminding everyone to use caution, especially when it's snowy out like this, because now you're dealing with slippery conditions a lot of people with stop and go traffic," Carey said. "So this is not the time to try to get anywhere quickly. You need to lower your speed and make sure that you use caution at all times."

It's bound to happen to almost every driver. Your car hits an icy or slick patch in the road and you lose control. So what should you do? According to Carey, the first thing you should do is NOT panic. The second, call for help.

"It can often lead to crashes, including people rear ending other vehicles on the thruway as well, because people try to come to an abrupt stop, and then it's hard to control the car on those slick conditions," she said. "So AAA reminds drivers, if you do go out, make sure that you do control your speed. If you do feel as though you're going to spin out or go off the road, gently apply pressure with your brakes. Steady pressure, stay calm and steer and look in the direction that you want to go, and that can help you prevent that spin out."

The AAA has additional ’storm team’ staff ready to go to handle any influx of roadside assistance calls, Carey added.