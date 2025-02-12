Buffalo Schools superintendent to retire at end of school year

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams Knight is to retire at the end of the school year, she announced Wednesday.

Williams Knight has been in the role since July 2022, and will leave the position on June 30.

She said she made the decision to retire because she is confident that the school district is “in a very good place.”

Last year the district made several adjustments to cut $90 million from the current school budget, which involved laying off approximately 30 staff members.

In a statement Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said: “I want to thank Superintendent Dr. Tonja M. Williams Knight for her more than 30 years of dedication and service to our students, schools, and community."

“As Dr. Williams Knight embarks on her retirement at the end of this academic year on June 30, 2025, I extend my gratitude and appreciation for her decades of commitment to educating Buffalo’s children. I wish her and her family the best and much enjoyment in their future endeavors.”