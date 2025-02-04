© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Boil water alert in place for all Fredonia water customers, Tuesday

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By WBFO News
Published February 4, 2025 at 9:28 AM EST
The Chautauqua County Health Department has issued a water conservation order for all customers in Town of Portland and Village of Brocton. A boil water order has been issued for customers on Webster, Ellicott, and Dahlberg Road

Effective immediately all Fredonia water customers, including those in the Town of Pomfret, must boil all water used for cooking and drinking.

According to a NY-Alert message, there has been a disruption in the disinfection treatment, making the water not safe to drink.

Residents are instructed to bring all water used for drinking or cooking to a rolling boil, then cool before using.

Customers will be notified when it is no longer necessary to boil water.

For more information call the Village of Fredonia at (716) 679-2307 or the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481
