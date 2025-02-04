After DOGE gains access to Treasury systems, local organizers ask Senators to slow cabinet confirmations

Senators Chuck Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand received office visits from a group of local organizers, Tuesday. The issue at hand was President Trump’s cabinet picks, and a campaign ally’s role at the Treasury Department.

The visit came on the heels of Elon Musk’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gaining access to U.S. Department of Treasury systems, including personal and private data related to Social Security and Medicare beneficiaries.

DOGE’s access to the data was allowed by newly appointed U.S Department of Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent.

Leader of Good Neighbors Getting It Done Western New York, Sara Metcalf, said the group is asking the Democratic senators to take action to slow the confirmation process of Trump’s cabinet nominees.

“So denying quorum, delaying votes, of course, voting 'no' on any nominations as a way of having leverage to push back against what we see is the unconstitutional takeover of the government, not just by the executive branch, but by the world's richest man, who's operating completely out of order,” Metcalf said.

Holly Kirkpatrick (Pictured L-R) Peggy Cook, Wendy Falzone, Sara Metcalf and Lauraine Marcus were four of the 15 people affiliated with Good Neighbors Getting It Done WNY and Organize for Action WNY who visited Schumer and Gillibrand's Buffalo offices, Tuesday.

Gillibrand, who voted “yes” to Bessent’s nomination, did not return WBFO’s request for comment.

Schumer, who voted against the move, asked DOGE for transparency on further planned government changes on the Senate floor, Tuesday.

“Being innovative is good. But Mr. Musk this isn’t a tech startup. These are public institutions that deal with things like Social Security and Medicare and national defense and provide for the wellbeing of the American people. And the American People have a right to be part of that debate.”

DOGE was established by Executive Order signed by Trump, Jan. 20. It is part of the White House and is not a cabinet agency.

