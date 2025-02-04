© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

A boil water notice is in place for the Village and Town of Warsaw

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By WBFO News
Published February 4, 2025 at 1:43 PM EST
Town of Warsaw, NY logo
Town of Warsaw, NY.
Town of Warsaw, NY logo

The Wyoming County Health Department has issued a boil water and water conservation notice for the Village and Town of Warsaw water systems, Tuesday.

The department advises customers to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and cool before using, or to use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, preparing food and brushing teeth until further notice.

The department is also issuing a water conservation notice.

According to the notice, late Monday night the water system lost pressure due to a main break and the water storage facilities lost half of their capacity causing low water pressure and a "brief low chlorine event." When water mains lose pressure and/or experience low chlorine residuals, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter drinking water.

The notice reports that the major break has been located and crews are on-site making repairs.

The full notice from the Wyoming County Health Department can be found below.

