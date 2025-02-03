Trump agrees to pause tariffs on Canada for a month

President Donald Trump on Monday held off on his tariff threats against Mexico and Canada for 30 days after the two U.S. neighbors agreed to boost border security efforts.

Trump on Saturday had directed that 25% tariffs on most imports from the two American partners — and 10% on Canadian energy products — go into effect at midnight Tuesday. The two nations threatened retaliation of their own, raising the prospects of a broader regional trade war.

In a statement on the social platform X, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that on a call with Trump, he pledged additional cooperation on border security. It follows similar moves by Mexico earlier Monday.

“Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together,” Trudeau said.