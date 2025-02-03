© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Trump agrees to pause tariffs on Canada for a month

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Associated Press
Published February 3, 2025 at 5:39 PM EST
Cara Rubinsky
/
Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Monday held off on his tariff threats against Mexico and Canada for 30 days after the two U.S. neighbors agreed to boost border security efforts.

Trump on Saturday had directed that 25% tariffs on most imports from the two American partners — and 10% on Canadian energy products — go into effect at midnight Tuesday. The two nations threatened retaliation of their own, raising the prospects of a broader regional trade war.

In a statement on the social platform X, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that on a call with Trump, he pledged additional cooperation on border security. It follows similar moves by Mexico earlier Monday.

“Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together,” Trudeau said.
Associated Press
