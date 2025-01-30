Everyone aboard an American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter is feared dead

At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after an American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington D.C., officials said Thursday.

Crews were still searching for other casualties but did not believe there were any survivors, which would make it the deadliest U.S. air crash in nearly 24 years.

Here’s the latest:

What caused the collision? There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision. Officials said flight conditions were clear as the jet coming from Wichita, Kansas, was making a routine landing when the helicopter flew into its path. Three soldiers were onboard the helicopter during a training flight, an Army official said.

Passengers on the flight included a group of figure skaters, their coaches and family members who were returning from a development camp that followed the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita.

The body of the plane was found upside down in three sections in waist-deep water. The wreckage of the helicopter was also found. Some 300 first responders were on scene as of early Thursday morning.

Midair crash at DC airport

