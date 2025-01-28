City of Buffalo offloads some federal funds in response to Trump's memo

In what appears to be an attempt to circumvent President Trump’s apparent freeze on federal funding and grant programs, the Buffalo Common Council approved a memo of its own, Tuesday.

In a last-minute special session held just hours before Trump's pause was due to take effect, the council approved an agreement that moved some federal grants out of city coffers and into the hands of the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, known as BURA.

The city has already reportedly received the federal money in question and the agreement effectively hands that cash off to BURA as a subrecipient.

BURA will now administer the cash which will fund the following housing-related programs, according to the agreement:



Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME)

Housing Opportunities Made Equal, American Rescue Plan funds

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

Community Development Block Grant – COVID housing repair program (CDBG-CV)

Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes – Lead Hazard Reduction Program (OLHCHH-LHRP)

In the council meeting, BURA’s lawyer, Scott Billman, confirmed that the money was being moved to BURA’s accounts to keep the federally funded programs active.

Trump's pause on federal funding and grant programs was due to take effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but a federal district judge temporarily blocked Trump's plan by granting a last-minute administrative stay on a case challenging the planned freeze.