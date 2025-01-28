© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

City of Buffalo offloads some federal funds in response to Trump's memo

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published January 28, 2025 at 5:21 PM EST
The Buffalo Common Council chambers pictured Dec. 2024.
Holly Kirkpatrick
The Buffalo Common Council chambers pictured Dec. 2024.

In what appears to be an attempt to circumvent President Trump’s apparent freeze on federal funding and grant programs, the Buffalo Common Council approved a memo of its own, Tuesday.

In a last-minute special session held just hours before Trump's pause was due to take effect, the council approved an agreement that moved some federal grants out of city coffers and into the hands of the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, known as BURA.

The city has already reportedly received the federal money in question and the agreement effectively hands that cash off to BURA as a subrecipient.

BURA will now administer the cash which will fund the following housing-related programs, according to the agreement:

  • Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME)
  • Housing Opportunities Made Equal, American Rescue Plan funds
  • Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)
  • Community Development Block Grant – COVID housing repair program (CDBG-CV)
  • Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes – Lead Hazard Reduction Program (OLHCHH-LHRP)

In the council meeting, BURA’s lawyer, Scott Billman, confirmed that the money was being moved to BURA’s accounts to keep the federally funded programs active.

Trump's pause on federal funding and grant programs was due to take effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but a federal district judge temporarily blocked Trump's plan by granting a last-minute administrative stay on a case challenging the planned freeze.

Tags
From WBFO and our Partners WBFO NewsLocal
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined WBFO in December 2022.
See stories by Holly Kirkpatrick
Related Content
Load More