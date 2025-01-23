© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Winter weather advisory in effect for parts of WNY

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published January 23, 2025 at 4:14 PM EST

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Northern Erie County including the city of Buffalo starting 3 p.m. Thursday until midnight, with snow accumulations of between 2 to 4 inches expected.

That same advisory is in effect starting 6 p.m. Thursday through 1p.m. Friday for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Southern Erie Counties with total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in those areas.

The National Weather Service Buffalo said to plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions, along with reduced visibility.

The conditions are expected to impact the Thursday evening commute in the north towns and the city of Buffalo, and both the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Southern Erie counties.

National Weather Service Buffalo forecaster Steven Welch said higher terrain will see the higher snow accumulations.

"The higher terrain is going to stand a better chance of having some higher amounts in those spots to the south," Welch said.

"But it's a pretty widespread 2 to 4 inches with this snow."

You can hear Welch's forecast by pressing "Listen."
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined WBFO in December 2022.
