Ontario Premier Doug Ford prepares tariff retaliation plan

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Dan Karpenchuk
Published January 22, 2025 at 9:20 AM EST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to members of the media as mayors from selected municipalities and government ministers look on the Queen's Park legislature
Chris Young
/
The Canadian Press via AP
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to members of the media as mayors from selected municipalities and government ministers look on the Queen's Park legislature in Toronto on Dec. 12t,h 2024.

There was almost an audible sigh of relief coming out of Ottawa after Donald Trump, during his inauguration, didn’t mention specific tariffs against Canada…for now.

Later, in the Oval Office, he said that 25 percent tariffs would likely be imposed on Canada and Mexico on February 1st.

It gives Ottawa and the provincial leaders a break. However, it’s not so much a break for Ontario’s premier Doug Ford, whose rhetoric remains tough.

Some Canadian leaders say the temporary reprieve gives them time to try to convince Trump that tariffs are a bad idea.

But Doug Ford wasn’t wasting any time saying that among the first American products that would feel the bite of countermeasures would be wine and spirits.

Ford says “Make no mistake, Trump is coming for us.”

For an opening salvo, Ford says he’s already sent orders to the LCBO, or Liquor Control Board of Ontario, that if and when the tariffs come, all US wine and spirits will be cleared from retail shelves.

“We’re the largest purchaser of alcohol in the entire world. They will feel the pain. I will make sure I communicate this to our other premiers that they should be following suit,” Ford said.

Sources have confirmed that Canada is ready to impose retaliatory tariffs on some consumer goods like Florida orange juice and Kentucky bourbon.

Federal and provincial leaders say Trump’s delay in imposing tariffs until February 1st could give them more time to negotiate and engage Trump’s incoming administration. Foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly says Canadian officials and leaders will be working on preventing the tariffs, but at the same time, preparing an initial response plan.
Dan Karpenchuk
