Canadian government officials continue to prepare for upcoming tariff threat

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has renewed his warning to President Donald Trump that if he goes ahead and levels tariffs, Canada will push back. The President didn’t mention tariffs during his inauguration address but later in the Oval Office, he suggested that he would implement tariffs against Canada and Mexico, likely on February 1st. Canadian leaders continue to stress that a partnership is the best course for both countries.

“If there are tariffs, we are ready to respond and defend the Canadian interests, but we will continue to remain steady in these times of uncertainty,” Trudeau said.

During a news conference in Montebello, Quebec, where the prime minister and his cabinet have been working on a tariff response plan, Trudeau called Trump a skilled negotiator who tries to keep his opponents off balance. Trudeau suggested that while Canada is ready to respond, it’s much better to work in partnership.

“We know that if the United States is going to see an increase in jobs, manufacturing, and economic growth, they’re going to require more energy, more inputs everything from lumber and concrete to steel and aluminum, to critical minerals that are the essential ingredients in the economy of the future,” Trudeau said. “Canada has all that in an extraordinarily reliable and close partner.”

Senior Canadian government officials have been meeting to talk about the tariff threat and how Canada will respond. Among those who attended was foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly. She says there is a threefold plan: First to continue to work to prevent the tariffs, secondly to develop a response that includes retaliation if the tariffs do come, and third to work on a long-term response.

“This is an important moment for Canadians. We need to continue to fight for our interests, to defend jobs across the country and we’re calling every single political leader across the board, across the country, to stand united, because now, more than ever, we need to make sure that we put country first,” Joly said.

Canada has been preparing various scenarios to counter the threatened tariffs. Finance Minister Dominic Leblanc says Canadian leaders, cabinet ministers, and provincial Premiers have spent weeks developing a united plan.

‘Our country is absolutely ready to respond to any one of these scenarios. We still continue to believe that it would be a mistake for the American government to proceed with imposing tariffs. It would be a mistake in terms of the cost of living in the United States, in terms of jobs in the United States, and the security of supply chains,” LeBlanc said.

Leblanc adds that Ottawa remains committed to discussing with Washington their shared concerns about border security, especially concerns voiced by President Trump, which include illegal drugs and illegal migrants.

But the lone Premier who would not stand with Ottawa and the other nine provincial leaders is Danielle Smith, the Premier of Alberta. She would not endorse any plan that sees Canada use energy as a retaliatory measure. Smith also says a trade war would not go well for Canada.

“We have to be realistic. We’re an economy that is one-tenth the size of America. We are far more reliant on the trade relationship with them than they are on us, so trying a tit-for-tat tariff war, without addressing underlying issues, it’s not going to go well for Canada,” Smith said.

Nevertheless, the Prime Minister with the backing of the other provinces and territories says everything is on the table when it comes to countermeasures.