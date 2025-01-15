WBFO at CES 2025: Edition 4

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is an annual convention in Las Vegas that showcases thousands of products and innovations in the world of technology from all over the planet. This year, Buffalo Toronto Public Media board member Dr. Philip Glick, a board-certified pediatric surgeon with over 35 years of experience, is attending the days-long CES. Over the course of the convention, Dr. Glick will be filing first-hand accounts of what he is seeing and hearing from CES.

Edition 4:

On this edition of WBFO at CES 2025, Dr. Glick sat down for a one-on-one interview with Rima Dael, the CEO of the National Federation of Community Broadcasters. They discuss the genuine intent of the tech company representatives at CES, the importance of humanity in AI, and a solar car with an affordable price.

The full interview can be heard by clicking the blue "Listen" button at the top of this article. It is also transcribed below:

Dr. Glick: I have the pleasure of sitting down with Rima Dael, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Federation of Community Broadcasters. She and I have had the pleasure of being on a tour at CES the last two days with Jacobs Media, which has been phenomenal. I also want to say that Rima is a good friend of WBFO in Buffalo, and let's get it out of the way, Go Bills!

Rima Dael: Go Bills! My first official donation to an NPR station was to WBFO around 1997 I think it was so, yeah, that was a while ago.

Dr. Glick: We're doing another on-air broadcast in two weeks, and I've got your speed dial now, so we'll have you on board. So, tell me your impressions of CES 2025?

Rima Dael: What I am most impressed about, and I don't know if this was just because it has been curated specifically by Jacobs Media, is that the folks that we have met here, the creators and the front folks for the tech companies, have all been authentic and genuine about wanting to connect the community with their technology. I'm also reacting to the Facebook/Meta issues that have just come out saying that they're removing fact-checking from some of their community notes and their community pages. So, coming from a mews and community information background that has a chilling effect on me about going against editorial norms or journalism norms.

Dr. Glick: You can’t see my face on camera but I’m rolling my eyes as we speak about this.

Rima Dael: So, that being the backdrop of then meeting folks who have talked about their ethical policies or the political ramifications of their technology is pretty huge, but everyone has presented themselves in a very authentic way and that is different than what I thought I would find here.

Dr. Glick: So are you feeling like the presenters at CES have been able to convince you that they're going to keep both humanity and AI?

Rima Dael: At least the ones we've talked to and that we've seen. My favorite thing that I've seen here is a company called Aptera, and they have a Solar Car with a base price point for the public of $30,000 to $35,000. That's a relatively cheap price point and is affordable for community radio stations versus getting your Ford truck or Ford van, and then adding into the cost of gas. So, talking to those folks, of course, they're going to sell me on buying their product, but their value structure and the value proposition that they're talking about is from a community-based place. They want to serve a community with values of sustainability and disrupting the car industry, where you don't have to go to a specific mechanic or garage to get specialty parts. They’ll tell you how to fix it yourself. So, for the DIY’ers that are out there, that's pretty cool. For my kiddo, who is 19, he would be into that, being able to fix it himself. He doesn't have to rely on going to a garage to fill up gas into his gas tank. He would want something sustainable.