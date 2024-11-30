Acting Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon provides winter weather storm updates for Buffalo

City of Buffalo Acting Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon was joined by the City of Buffalo Emergency Response Team (ETR) to provide an update on the City’s preparedness and response plans for the winter storm that is currently impacting the south towns and is forecasted to impact portions of the City of Buffalo.

"As you know, again, the weather is moving into the city later on this afternoon," said Scanlon. "The National Weather Service has projected that the ban will move into the city somewhere between two and four o'clock, and it's projected impact just the southern portion of the City of Buffalo"

Scanlon said that not only is the city is prepared for the weather that is moving in, but that they've been preparing for days and weeks leading up to.

As of 6 AM, winter parking regulations are in effect.

"That means on our bus parking routes, there is no overnight parking from 1:30am to 7am, and the daytime parking is prohibited on side streets with winter restrictions," said Scanlon.

Scanlon also announced that warming shelters have been activated and as of 10 am on Saturday, there are three warming centers activated: Tosh Collins Community Center, the Machnica Center, and the Hennepin Park Community Center.

The centers will remain open for 24 hours a day until they are deactivated.

Two Code Blue shelters were also activated. 586 Genesee Street, which will be open 24 hours a day, and the Dulce Center, located at 129 Lewis Street, which will be open from 8 pm to 8 am.

Scanlon emphasized that if people want to support Small Business Saturdays, they can do so but always put safety first.

"So while we do want people to go out and enjoy Small Business Saturday, support our small businesses, the emphasis has to be on safety while you're out doing it," said Scanlon. "Before you head out, make sure you check the weather."