Lake-effect snowstorm and travel updates

Check here for updates on the lake-effect snowstorm. This page will be updated as more information becomes available.

Forecast

Lake Effect Snow Warning until 7 pm Monday:



Wyoming County

Chautauqua County

Cattaraugus County

Southern Erie County

Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations are 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows.

Lake Effect Snow Warning until 7 pm Sunday:



Northern Erie County

Genesee

Heavy lake-effect snow is expected. Total snow accumulations are 10 to 20 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest snow amounts in the Buffalo Metro area are expected across the nearby southern suburbs and possibly South Buffalo. Little or no snow is expected across the northern suburbs.

Road Closures



I-90 West is closed from Exit 57 (Route 75) to the Pennsylvania State Line because of a traffic event.

Commercial Vehicle Ban



Effectively immediately, ALL COMMERCIAL VEHICLES are banned from the Thruway (I-90) in both directions from exit 46 (Rochester - Corning - I-390) to the PA state line until further notice.



Travel Bans



City of Dunkirk

Village of Fredonia

Travel Advisory

