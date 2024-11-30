Lake-effect snowstorm and travel updates
Check here for updates on the lake-effect snowstorm. This page will be updated as more information becomes available.
Forecast
Lake Effect Snow Warning until 7 pm Monday:
- Wyoming County
- Chautauqua County
- Cattaraugus County
- Southern Erie County
Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations are 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows.
Lake Effect Snow Warning until 7 pm Sunday:
- Northern Erie County
- Genesee
Heavy lake-effect snow is expected. Total snow accumulations are 10 to 20 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest snow amounts in the Buffalo Metro area are expected across the nearby southern suburbs and possibly South Buffalo. Little or no snow is expected across the northern suburbs.
Road Closures
- I-90 West is closed from Exit 57 (Route 75) to the Pennsylvania State Line because of a traffic event.
Commercial Vehicle Ban
- Effectively immediately, ALL COMMERCIAL VEHICLES are banned from the Thruway (I-90) in both directions from exit 46 (Rochester - Corning - I-390) to the PA state line until further notice.
Travel Bans
- City of Dunkirk
- Village of Fredonia
Travel Advisory
- Southern Erie County