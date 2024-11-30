Governor Kathy Hochul provides update on lake-effect snow

Governor Kathy Hochul today provided an update as a significant lake effect snow continues to impact communities.

On Friday, Governor Hochul declared a State of Emergency for Allegany, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Wyoming, and contiguous counties.

In addition to what has fallen, additional snow totals of three to four feet are possible in the Tug Hill and Watertown areas and two to three feet in the southern Erie County and northern Chautauqua County areas.

“As New Yorkers face this lake effect snowstorm, I urge New Yorkers in impacted regions to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is working around the clock with our state agencies and over 100 National Guard members on the ground to support local communities. Please heed travel advisories and look out for one another. Together, we will weather this storm.”

Lake effect snow will continue through Monday with the heaviest snowfall occurring through early Sunday morning, and an additional heavy snow late Sunday night into Monday morning across parts of Western New York and the North Country Regions. These regions should expect snowfall rates of one to three inches per hour and three to four inches in the most intense snow bands.

A wind shift will bring lake-effect snow into the Central New York and Mohawk Valley Regions on Sunday and Monday. Currently, four to eight inches of snow in Central New York and three to five inches in the Mohawk Valley are projected with snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour.

Travel advisories have been issued due to poor driving conditions as a result of the weather for Jefferson, Lewis, and portions of Erie County. Hazardous to impossible travel conditions are expected through Monday due to snow-covered roads and reduced visibility. Wind gusts will likely cause blowing and drifting snow, and isolated power outages. Snow will accumulate rapidly in persistent snow bands, and visibility will be drastically reduced with near whiteout conditions.

Safety Tips

Travel

Some of the most important tips for safe driving include:

Monitor the forecast for your local area and areas you may be traveling to.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, a flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, a set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

If you have a cell phone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents. Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit.

Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, to safely clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions.

Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted. Never attempt to pass a snowplow while it's operating.

Power Outages

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

If you lose power, turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a winter storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, call:

Central Hudson: 800-527-2714

Con Edison: 800-752-6633

National Grid: 800-867-5222

NYSEG: 800-572-1131

O&R: 877-434-4100

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: 800-743-1701

Heating Safety

Use only safe sources of alternative heat such as a fireplace, small well-vented wood or coal stove, or portable space heaters.

When using alternative heat sources such as a fireplace, wood stove, etc. always make sure you have proper ventilation and follow the manufacturer's instructions.

Keep curtains, towels, and potholders away from hot surfaces.

Have a fire extinguisher and smoke detectors and make sure they work.

If you use kerosene heaters to supplement your regular heating fuel, or as an emergency source of heat, follow these safety tips:

Follow the manufacturer's instructions.

Use only the correct fuel for your unit.

Refuel outdoors only and only when the unit is cool.

Keep the heater at least three feet away from furniture and other flammable objects.

When using the heater, use fire safeguards and ventilate properly.