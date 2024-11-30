An additional 2 to 3 ft of snow expected for parts of WNY through Monday

Lake effect snow is impacting parts of Western New York, with a lake effect snow warning in effect for much of the region through the weekend and into Monday evening for some counties.

As of late Saturday afternoon, the snow band is sitting over the Buffalo south towns including Hamburg, Orchard Park and East Aurora, and stretching as far northward as Lackawanna, West Seneca, Elma Center, and northern portions of Wyoming County according to National Weather Service Buffalo meteorologist, Phillip Pandolfo.

"So we are expecting small northward and southward oscillations in the band [overnight]. It won't remain completely locked into place over one any location. However, we are expecting tonight the band will shrink in size a little bit and gradually dip to the south," Pandolfo said.

Pandolfo predicts additional snow accumulations of 2 to 2.5ft of snow from late Saturday afternoon through Monday, with up to 3ft forecast near the Lake Erie shoreline in far northern Chautauqua county and in far southwestern Erie County.

For the full conversation with Pandolfo recorded Saturday afternoon, press "listen" at the embedded link.

Forecast

The National Weather Service Buffalo has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning until 7 pm Monday:



Wyoming County

Chautauqua County

Cattaraugus County

Southern Erie County

Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations are 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows.

The National Weather Service Buffalo has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning until 7 pm Sunday:



Northern Erie County

Genesee

Heavy lake-effect snow is expected. Total snow accumulations are 10 to 20 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest snow amounts in the Buffalo Metro area are expected across the nearby southern suburbs and possibly South Buffalo. Little or no snow is expected across the northern suburbs.

For the latest lake effect snow event and travel updates, click here.

