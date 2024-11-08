Green Party targets downstate New York for next splash move

The change to ballot access laws in 2020 make gaining any high political office in New York an uphill battle. The changes came in a budget provision in the last year of the Andrew Cuomo administration increasing automatic ballot access to 2% or 130,000 votes whichever is higher in presidential and gubernatorial elections. The Green Party, which gained less than 1% of the vote in 2020, subsequently has their automatic ballot access revoked, leading to the party not being on the ballot in New York for the 2024 elections.

A frustrating setback for a party trying to get more local and national notoriety, but the party remains hopeful. Secretary for the Erie County Green Party Sandy Przybylak

“I think New York City, some of the boroughs in New York City, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx, have people that are interested in running there," said Secretary for the Erie County Green Party Sandy Przybylak. "I think they have a real shot at winning. I think AOC and 'The Squad' will have some credibility issues now with what just happened."

Votes are still being tallied but the Green Party has currently received 661,160 votes — good enough for 0.5% of the vote.