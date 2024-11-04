BTPM hosts a notalgic Senior Prom night

Senior citizens all over Western New York gathered to let loose at a senior prom hosted by Buffalo Toronto Public Media this weekend. The annual senior prom aims to combat isolation while connecting seniors to each other and their community.

One attendee, Sandy Urquhart, said the event offers a valuable opportunity for people to de-stress and socialize. She encouraged more organizations to host similar events for seniors.

“I think that if they repeat what they do, it's very, very inviting for everyone. And I think that people will be waiting to come back again, like this year, I knew there was a waiting list for people to come. It's very enjoyable, very enjoyable. And it's just like I said, it's a safe atmosphere.”

Urquhart was first invited to the prom last year — and said she didn’t know what to expect — but the atmosphere motivated her to return.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon was also in attendance and emphasized the importance of speaking to those who are older than you– especially because of the life lessons you walk out with.

“I think you should make sure you're taking the time to speak to the generations that are older than you. You know, they've been through things. They have a wealth of knowledge, wealth of experience. So you come out and learn life lessons, quite frankly. And so again, it's things that I can then apply to my life, my job as well. So it's always an honor for me to come out to these events.”

Scanlon said people from over a dozen counties attended this free event. Guests were escorted into the BTPM building for live music, free food, and dancing throughout the night. Several organizations–like Compeer Buffalo– also tabled at the event to inform seniors about other resources they can access.

