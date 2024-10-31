Exploring Buffalo's supernatural legacy

Buffalo has ghosts, not just sports-related ones, like “wide right” or “no goal.” These are real ghosts. But according to Mason Winfield, it's more than that when dealing with the paranormal.

“Well, the paranormal, the word is classically meant just something that's outside the mainstream belief system. And it doesn't mean ghosts. It's a very big field. It includes ghosts.” – Mason Winfield.

Winfield is an author and researcher who specializes in the paranormal.

“You'd almost call me an antiquarian in a way because I'm interested in curious out-of-the-way stuff. And my specialty is the supernatural and paranormal traditions of the upstate,” said Winfield.

I spoke to Winfield during this spooky season to get some of his insight on Buffalo's ghost haunts. Knowing that ghost walks and haunted tours would be happening — which he does host some of those himself — I found it much safer to talk about those in a studio. I also found out that with Buffalo’s rich history, we have quite a few stories.

“I think Buffalo's supernatural folklore kind of falls into the patterns we'd expect," said Winfield. "I was surprised by how much of it there was. I mean, we're not in New Orleans. We're not a Savannah. We're not a Charleston. We haven't had these waves of dramatic human history sweeping over us for at least centuries. Our Euro-American history goes back about 224 years in the Buffalo area, and that's young. So, I was surprised at how much supernatural folklore we have. I mean, it seems like every block in the city has you can find some kind of a haunted house.”

We didn’t get into specific stories, but buildings such as the Buffalo Central Terminal and City Hall, places that are known for being “haunted”, Winfield’s extensive research shows that there are patterns in the design of certain buildings that connect to its haunted reputation.

“Ghost stories at places are associated with a few other patterns," said Winfield. "And one of them is anything with a steeple, a tower, or a cupola will tend to get ghost stories. Any American building with one of those, and very often the steeple, the tower, or the cupola will be the focus of the stories. But, also any hint of occultism about a structure, either having been built with the formulas of mystical architecture or having potential rituals, having mystics and occultists frequent the site that will tend to produce ghost stories too.”



The Elmwood Village neighborhood is known for its haunted houses. Winfield says that Buffalo’s history and its role in the War of 1812 helped produce some of those stories.

“North Street was an old road that went from the city straight to the waterfront," said Winfield. "And not only does it have some classic architecture which tends to pick up ghost stories. But it was sort of a battle line in the War of 1812. That fearful night in 1813, when the British army was marching right up it to burn downtown Buffalo. And as we know, battlefields and trauma, they tend to lead to ghost stories.”

When it comes to understanding Buffalo’s haunted history, Winfield believes that the site is very essential.

“I think our record of supernatural folklore in the city is so colorful and so diverse," said Winfield. "Everything along the Niagara River from Buffalo to Fort Niagara on both sides at one point or another in those three years was torched. I also think of sites that were significant to the First Nations people. And a lot of these places aren't remembered anymore.

"But these were visionary sites. And if you can track one where it used to be. And find the spot, you will very often find people right there experiencing 'exceptional human experience.'”

