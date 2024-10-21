Buffalo communities rally against anti-immigrant election rhetoric

The New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) and other member organizations held an Immigrant Solidarity Rally in Niagara Square on Saturday.

The rally was held to combat anti-immigrant rhetoric and disinformation ahead of the election. One of the speakers at the rally was Venezuelan immigrant Agne Nunez.

"About a year and three months ago, I came here to this country directly to Buffalo," said Nunez. "We were received really well. The clinic that helped us with medicine, with food, or what we thought we needed. We felt very welcomed."

Speakers at the rally talked of their experience upon coming to Buffalo and emphasized that the community support each other ahead of the election.

"I want to say it loud and clear, we want immigrants to feel no fear, to be here and support each other, and the community and to continue on," said Nunez.