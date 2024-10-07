The installation of the Ralph Wilson Park Bridge is complete

The 266-foot Ralph Wilson Park bridge was successfully installed over the I-190, marking another important milestone in the complex construction project underway at the park.

This bridge was built to be a feature of the community’s vision to rebuild Ralph Wilson Park into a world-class recreational destination and to stand as a new pedestrian and bicyclist entrance to Ralph Wilson Park when it opens to the public in early 2026.

"This will now be a grand entrance, with a new view that Buffalo has never seen before," said Katie Campos, Executive Director of Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy. "This bridge allows Buffalo to lean into its greatness in ways that we've been trying to do for a long time."

To ensure safety and minimize disruptions to traffic, the bridge installation happened overnight with coordination from dozens of emergency services agencies and state and local partners working together to remove the old pedestrian bridge by crane and place the 220-ton bridge structure over the I-190 and railroad tracks.

The Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy will hold a community celebration at 4th and Jersey St from 4:30 to 6 pm.