Gov. Hochul signs legislation to support maternal health

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Emyle Watkins
Published October 3, 2024 at 3:35 PM EDT
Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the Javits Center July 21, 2022.
Kevin P. Coughlin
/
Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the Javits Center July 21, 2022.

On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed three pieces of legislation that provide certain protections to pregnant people and new parents.

The legislation includes a bill that will prevent commercial health insurance in the NYS health exchange from charging fees for enrolling when a person is pregnant.

Additional legislation will now require commercial health insurance to cover prescribed prenatal vitamins and expand coverage for human donor milk in outpatient facilities.

Senators and assembly members in support of the donor milk bill emphasized that increased access will help support parents who may have a hard time breastfeeding or may be unable to breastfeed, including same-sex couples.
Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for WBFO.
