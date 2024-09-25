© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Learn how to be ready for winter seiche season on Lake Erie

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Dallas Taylor
Published September 25, 2024 at 4:33 PM EDT
A seiche wave impacts a building in Buffalo, April 2018
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation
A seiche wave impacts a building in Buffalo, April 2018

New York Sea Grant, the Town of Evans, and the Lake Erie Watershed Protection Alliance will host a seiche-event preparedness meeting on October 17. The meeting is intended to assist shoreline property owners, municipal leaders, and natural resource managers in increasing their preparedness for dealing with potential seiche-caused coastal flooding and property damage. The meeting will be held from 6-8 pm at the Lake Erie Beach Volunteer Fire Hall, 9483 Lake Shore Rd., Angola, NY.

According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, five of the top 10 recorded seiches on Lake Erie have occurred near Buffalo since 2019. Being the shallowest of the Great Lakes, Lake Erie is more susceptible to seiches — standing waves that affect the Western New York shoreline with significant force. Decreased winter ice conditions and more severe wind events in the winter season have made seiche events more common.

Roy Widrig, New York Sea Grant Coastal Processes and Hazards specialist and co-author of a "Seiche Events on Lake Erie" Fact Sheet will host the meeting. Retired Buffalo Meteorologist Judith Levan and Widrig will present information on seiche forecasting, shoreline changes from seiche events, and how to manage shoreline erosion and flooding.

To register and for more information, visit https://bit.ly/shorelinepreparednessworkshop1024 or call 315-312-3042.
Tags
From WBFO and our Partners WBFO NewsLocal
Dallas Taylor
See stories by Dallas Taylor