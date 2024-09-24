© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO receives an award for Outstanding Spot News from the NYSBA

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Dallas Taylor
Published September 24, 2024 at 1:08 PM EDT
WBFO staff was awarded for Outstanding Spot News by the New York State Broadcasters Association.

WBFO reporters Emyle Watkins, Holly Kirkpatrick, and Alexander Simone received an award for Outstanding Spot News from the New York State Broadcaster's Association on Monday.

WBFO receives the New York State Broadcasters Association Award for Outstanding Spot News.

The award was given for the work done on WBFO's reporting on "DOJ Seeks Death Penalty for Tops Massacre Gunman". (Disclaimer: This story contains sensitive content.)

"This is a win for our entire news staff," said WBFO Managing Editor Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza. "No one journalist works alone, there is always a team of producers, engineers, editors, and a myriad of other staff who make it all happen. This award goes to them as well, for the tireless work they do."

Spot news is a report or series of local reports on a breaking or unplanned news event.
