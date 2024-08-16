Overdose deaths down in July says Erie County Department of Health

Confirmed and probable overdose deaths were down on prior months in July according to an Erie County Department of Health report released Wednesday.

Non-fatal overdoses in the county were also down.

The report states that over 45,000 test strips for the deadly substance fentanyl have been distributed this year so far – that’s more than all of 2023.

Erie County Department of Health

Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein says the health department has been "more aggressive" about distributing harm reduction materials such as Narcan and fentanyl test strips to combat harmful effects of drugs.

"Our harm reduction team in Erie County is being very aggressive about getting out into the community, especially during the summer, where there are many outreach events," Burstein said.

Fentanyl - a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin - is a major contributor to fatal and non-fatal overdoses in the U.S. according to the CDC. The dangerous substance is usually made to resemble other drugs and continues to circulate in the drug supply in Erie County, especially in cocaine according to Burstein.

"We know that pretty much all the cocaine in our community is spiked with deadly fentanyl," Burstein said. "It's really important to test your drugs for fentanyl, even if you think it's cocaine or any other substance, like a pill that's not an opioid. So you just don't know unless you do a test."

Test strips for fentanyl are available free of charge from the Erie County Department of Health by texting (716) 225-5473, or call (716) 858-7695. Burstein says the only information the department needs to know is where to send the test strips. Free Narcan is also available at the same numbers.

Between January through July 2024 there have been 153 confirmed reported overdose deaths in Erie County and 83 probable overdose deaths according to the report. In July, no confirmed overdose deaths were reported. There were 24 probable overdose deaths.

The Erie County Health Department lists ways individuals can reduce the risk of harm from drug use:

· Carry Narcan, and know how and when to use it. Text (716) 225-5473 to have Narcan and fentanyl test strips mailed to you at no cost.

· Never use alone. Have Narcan and a friend with you who is not using drugs, or contact a service like Never Use Alone (neverusealone.com)

· Test your drugs for fentanyl even if you think it is cocaine or another substance that is not an opioid. Free test strips available from the Erie County Department of Health. Call (716) 858-7695.

· Seek support. ECDOH has peer navigators and a family coordinator; call (716) 858-7695.

· Seek treatment. Local hospital emergency departments can connect patients to immediate medication assisted treatment. Ask for MATTERS Network.

