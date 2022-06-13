Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper receives $767,000 to clean up Hyde Park in Niagara Falls

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper on Friday announced receipt of a more than $467,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The funds will be used to implement nature-based green infrastructure solutions to water quality challenges, especially storm water pollution at Hyde Park Lake in Niagara Falls.

The City of Niagara Falls is providing a $300,000 matching grant, for the Gill Creek Corridor shoreline project near the Hyde Park Golf Course.

The project is set for development throughout this year, with construction scheduled to begin in the fall of 2023. It will help process more than 23 million gallons of stormwater runoff annually, thus improving water quality and reducing the occurrence of harmful algae blooms.