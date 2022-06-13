© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper receives $767,000 to clean up Hyde Park in Niagara Falls

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Mark Wozniak
Published June 13, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT
A gree grassy shoreline next to blue water.
Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper
/

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper on Friday announced receipt of a more than $467,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The funds will be used to implement nature-based green infrastructure solutions to water quality challenges, especially storm water pollution at Hyde Park Lake in Niagara Falls.

The City of Niagara Falls is providing a $300,000 matching grant, for the Gill Creek Corridor shoreline project near the Hyde Park Golf Course.

The project is set for development throughout this year, with construction scheduled to begin in the fall of 2023. It will help process more than 23 million gallons of stormwater runoff annually, thus improving water quality and reducing the occurrence of harmful algae blooms.

Tags

Environment WBFO NewsNiagara Falls NYBuffalo Niagara Waterkeeper
Mark Wozniak
See stories by Mark Wozniak