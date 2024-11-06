© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Democrat Michael Keane wins race for Erie County DA

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Emyle Watkins
Published November 6, 2024 at 12:35 PM EST
Michael Keane wins the race for Erie County District Attorney in 2024.
Emyle Watkins | WBFO
Michael Keane wins the race for Erie County District Attorney in 2024.

Democrat Michael Keane defeated Republican James Gardner in the race for District Attorney Tuesday night. When asked what he felt voters connected to in his campaign message, Keane said he felt that his office’s efforts to develop relationships with the community and the police resonated with voters.

"Because we had to develop relationships that the people who are most affected by the violent crime in the community," said Keane. "And then the other thing is we built great relationships with the police departments and the police officers that worked in those departments, and I think that resonated not only with the officers in our working relationship, but it resonated with the community.”

Keane was appointed acting district attorney after John Flynn left office earlier this year. He had been Flynn’s first deputy district attorney since March 2017.
Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for WBFO.
