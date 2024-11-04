© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Republican-dominated Orleans County seeing high turnout despite uncontested local races

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Emyle Watkins
Published November 4, 2024 at 10:58 AM EST
Sept. 28 at the dedication of a new monument for the 15 people who died in the Sept. 28, 1859 bridge collapse in Albion
Tom Rivers
Sept. 28 at the dedication of a new monument for the 15 people who died in the Sept. 28, 1859 bridge collapse in Albion

In Orleans County, 25,537 active registered voters will have their chance to cast their vote this general election. But how is the ballot shaping up in Orleans County? WBFO's Emyle Watkins recently spoke with Tom Rivers - the editor of Orleans Hub, and one of few journalists solely covering the area. They discuss what happened in the primaries, how busy early voting has been, and his thoughts on the contested 24th US Congressional district seat. That seat is currently held by incumbent Republican Claudia Tenney, and being challenged by Democrat David Wagenhauser. Here’s part of that conversation, edited for length and clarity.
