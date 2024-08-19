First-time delegates from Western New York make their way to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention

Many of the delegates heading to Chicago representing Western New York voters are a who’s who of established politicians: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Erie County Legislators April McCants-Baskin and Howard Johnson, Congressman Tim Kennedy and more.

But there are some new faces making the trip to the Windy City as first-time delegates as well, including Fillmore District Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski.

Grant Ashley / WBFO News Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski

“What a time to be alive and what a time to be a delegate,” he said of the convention. “And with less than 100 days to election day in November, where we're going to probably have the most consequential election of our lifetime.”

As an out-LGBTQ+ politician Nowakowski says the Kamala Harris and Vice-Presidential nominee Tim Walz ticket represents a renewed focus on the environment, climate change, infrastructure and other progressive policies.

Masten District Council Member Zeneta Everhart is also attending her first convention as a delegate.

“When I was approached and asked to take this on some months ago, I was elated,” she said. “Like I get to be a part of this bigger political network and this is an honor to be able to give up that vote in a presidential election. And I was honored to do it for President, Joe Biden.”

Tom Dinki / WBFO News Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was injured in the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, speaks to reporters Sept. 14, 2022 after meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at the University at Buffalo.

Everhart said there is renewed energy among Democrats following the news that Vice President Harris would take the nomination. Harris has met with Everhart following the Tops shooting on May 14th, 2022 that claimed the lives of 10 people.

Everhart’s son Zaire Goodman survived the shooting.

“She sat and talked with my son, Zaire,” she said of Harris’ visit following the shooting. “And you know, just the care and the love and concern that she showed to him, you know, showed me who she was as a person.”

Nowakowski had apprehensions when President Biden announced he was stepping down and Harris was at the top of the ticket but those fears have been alleviated with the energy coming from the Harris-Walz ticket.

“I feel connected to this ticket,” he said.

Also going to Chicago as an at-large delegate is Public Affairs professional Alexandre Burgos who said he is ushering in the next generation of voters.

“It's really an honor to be a first-time delegate and to just be a delegate period,” he said. “I'm also a member of the Latino community, West-sider, LGBTQ, but I think the thing that I'm most proud of is that I'm also a Gen Z delegate, and I represent this incoming base of voters that are becoming more and more activated.”

Thomas O'Neil-White / WBFO News 1st time Democratic National Convention delegate Alexandre Burgos

But what are the day to day, hour to hour activities a delegate participates in during the convention?

“They call this Dem-Palooza,” Burgos said. “Because [it’s] like a little joke after the Lollapalooza festival. But it really is just that. I mean, you start, at least for me, I'm starting bright and early at 5am every single day, and then there's no end time in sight. It's just whatever comes my way. You know, there's going to be breakfast, council meetings, caucuses, networking events, the actual convention itself.”

With President Biden expected to address the convention Monday night Burgos is excited to be on hand and express gratitude to the 46th President.

But he is not coy on who he is most excited to see speak.

“Vice President Harris,” Burgos said, with a smile.

With all the networking going on during the week of the convention Burgos is eager to learn. Certain policies that work in other parts of the country may also serve us well here in Western New York.

He and Everhart and Nowakowski will soak up all that there is to soak up in Chicago this week.