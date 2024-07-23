New York State DNC delegates back Harris as VP all but locks down nomination

New York’s delegation to the Democratic National Convention voted Monday night to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s presidential nominee, party officials announced, helping to pave the way for Harris’ nomination.

“The vice president is a true leader, a partner to one of our most successful presidents, and someone who represents the ideals and values of the Democratic Party,” New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs said in a statement. “I’m thrilled New York has her back.”

The delegates from several other states also voted to back the vice president Monday, effectively giving her enough support to win the nomination, per an Associated Press tally. That included the delegate contingent from California, Harris’ home state, which put her over the top. The Democratic National Committee is moving forward with plans to formally nominate Harris with a virtual vote by Aug. 7, a DNC official told NPR.

“I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee,” Harris said in a statement early Tuesday morning. “I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon. I am grateful to President Biden and everyone in the Democratic Party who has already put their faith in me, and I look forward to taking our case directly to the American people.”

As of late Monday night, the Associated Press’ informal tally found that at least 135 delegates from New York would back Harris, and that at least four were undecided.

