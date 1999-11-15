Election 2024 Results

*Results here are unofficial. Bold indicates the leading candidate NOT a winner

Andover-Village Trustee



Tom Davis (DEM) - 54.41%

Brian J, Black (REP) - 45.59%

Friendship Town Council Member



David J. Norton (REP) - 71.20%

Kenneth M. Burdick (CON) - 28.80%

Rushford Town Clerk/Tax Collector



Ashley S. Brundage (REP) - 67.65%

Audra Becker (Becker for Clerk) - 32.35%

Wellsville Town Justice



Susan C. Goetschius (DEM) - 37.35%

David E. Gresham (REP) - 62.65%

Wellsville Village Mayor



Randy Shayler (REP) - 82.31%

Marshall Green (Green for Mayor) - 17.69%

