Election 2024 Results

*Results here are unofficial. Bold indicates the leading candidate NOT a winner
Andover-Village Trustee
- Tom Davis (DEM) - 54.41%
- Brian J, Black (REP) - 45.59%
Friendship Town Council Member
- David J. Norton (REP) - 71.20%
- Kenneth M. Burdick (CON) - 28.80%
Rushford Town Clerk/Tax Collector
- Ashley S. Brundage (REP) - 67.65%
- Audra Becker (Becker for Clerk) - 32.35%
Wellsville Town Justice
- Susan C. Goetschius (DEM) - 37.35%
- David E. Gresham (REP) - 62.65%
Wellsville Village Mayor
- Randy Shayler (REP) - 82.31%
- Marshall Green (Green for Mayor) - 17.69%
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- Denny D.J. Whitmore (DEM) - 37.40%
- Eric A. Butler (REP, CON) - 62.52%
Farmersville Town Justice
- Jennifer S. Holmes-Karcher (DEM,REP) - 53.68%
- Melanie Louise Brown (CON, Community) - 43.16%
Hinsdale Town Proposition 1
- Yes - 45.05%
- No - 54.95%
Napoli Town Proposition 1
- Yes - 38.36%
- No - 61.64%
Chautauqua County Family Court Judge
- Peter R. Johnson (REP, CON) - 61.61%
- Sally A. Jaroszynski (Working Families) - 20.13%
Ellington Town Proposition 1
- Yes - 49.86%
- No - 47.23%
Hanover Town Justice
- Martin S. Buchnowski (DEM) - 34.09%
- Gary J. Cerne (REP) - 56.56%
Silver Creek Village Trustee (2 positions available)
- James Castiglia (DEM) - 17.78%
- Benjamin Lewis (DEM) - 15.76%
- Dwayne Haskins (REP) - 29.64%
- William Barnes (REP) - 27.85%
Kiantone Town Council Member
- Jeffrey B. Peterson (DEM) - 31.56%
- Richard A. Hooks (REP) - 59.03%
Pomfret Town Council Member
- Michael R. Lee (DEM, Working Families) - 49.62%
- David R. Bird (REP, CON) - 44.03%
Brocton Village Trustee (2 positions available)
- Barbara A. Colt (DEM) - 19.41%
- Drew A. Ransom (REP) - 29.72%
- Brandy L. Smith (REP) - 30.16%
Portland Town Tax Collector
- Nicole J. Young (DEM) - 25.31%
- Debra S. Delcamp (REP, CON) - 68.57%
Erie County Family Court Judge
- Kara Buscaglia (DEM, CON, Working Families) - 43.73%
- Jeffrey M. Harrington (DEM) - 28.50%
- Peter P. Vasilion (REP, CON) - 27.53%
Erie County District Attorney
- Michael J. Keane (DEM, Working Families) - 59.21%
- James R. Gardner (REP, CON) - 40.70%
Erie County Proposition 1
- Yes - 37.54%
- No - 62.46%
Buffalo Board of Education Member at Large
- Lawrence L. Scott - 20.14%
- Adrianna K. Zullich - 19.24%
- Edward H. Speidel - 11.29%
- Terrance L. Heard - 16.97%
- Janita Everhart - 19.80%
- Raziya Hill - 11.83%
Cheektowaga Town Council Member
- Walter R. Burgett (DEM, Working Families) - 49.31%
- Anthony M. Filipski (REP, CON) - 50.56%
Collins Town Justice
- Colleen A. Kinnaird (DEM, Working Families) - 34.40%
- Walter C. Cain (REP, CON) - 65.55%
Concord Town Proposition 1
- Yes - 47.54%
- No - 52.46%
Grand Island Town Council Member
- Wayne M. West (DEM) - 42.94%
- Jose Garcia (REP) - 56.98%
Grand Island Town Proposition 1
- Yes - 69.70%
- No - 30.30%
Lancaster Town Proposition 1
- Yes - 46.96%
- No - 53.04%
Marilla Town Proposition 1
- Yes - 40.16%
- No - 59.84%
Tonawanda Town Council Member
- Timothy J. Hennessy (DEM) - 61.13%
- Carl A. Heckmann (REP, CON) - 38.80%
West Seneca Town Proposition 1
- Yes - 84.01%
- No - 15.99%
Springville Town Proposition 1
- Yes - 54.77%
- No - 45.23%
Hartland Town Clerk/Tax Collector
- Caitlin E. Clark (REP) - 79.87%
- Brandy R. Bedford (CON) - 20.01%
Royalton Town Proposition 1
- Yes - 56.53%
- No - 43.47%
Bennington Town Council
- Jeff Burger (REP) - 54.75%
- Mark Prior ( A Better Bennington) - 44.96%
Warsaw Library Trustee
- Cameron Marsh (DEM) - 33.11%
- Shani Jones (REP) - 66.76%
New York Senate District 61
- Sean M. Ryan (DEM, Working Families) - 61.64%
- Christine M. Czarnik (REP, CON) - 38.25%
New York Senate District 63
- April N. McCants-Baskin (DEM, Working Families) - 65.16%
- John P. Moretti Jr. (REP, CON) - 34.69%
NY Assembly District 142
- Patrick B. Burke (DEM) - 50.62%
- Marc D. Priore (REP, CON) - 49.24%
NY Assembly District 143
- Monica Piga Wallace (DEM, Working Families) - 47.93%
- Patrick J. Chludzinski (REP, CON) - 51.97%
NY Assembly District 144
- Michelle M. Roman (DEM, Working Families) - 38.26%
- Paul A. Bologna (REP, CON) - 61.68%
NY Assembly District 145
- Jeffrey Elder (DEM, Working Families) - 38.05%
- Angelo J. Morinello (REP, CON) - 61.93%
NY Assembly District 146
- Karen M. McMahon (DEM, Working Families) - 59.80%
- Deborah L. Kilbourn (REP, CON) - 40.10%
NY Assembly District 147
- Darci B. Cramer (DEM) - 34.32%
- David J. DiPietro (REP, CON) - 65.61%
NY Assembly District 148
- Daniel J. Brown (DEM) -
- Joseph Sempolinski (REP, CON) -
NY Assembly District 150
- Mike Bobseine (DEM, Working Families, Restore Freedom Party) - 77.14%
- Andrew M. Molitor (REP, CON) - 22.86%
