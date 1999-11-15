© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Elections coverage for 2024 for all eight counties in Western New York.
Red background. Text in front reads "WBFO NPR -- Election 2024"
Election 2024 Results
Allegany Cattaraugus Chautauqua Erie Genesee Niagara Orleans Wyoming New York State
Allegany

*Results here are unofficial. Bold indicates the leading candidate NOT a winner

Andover-Village Trustee

  • Tom Davis (DEM) - 54.41%
  • Brian J, Black (REP) - 45.59%

Friendship Town Council Member

  • David J. Norton (REP) - 71.20%
  • Kenneth M. Burdick (CON) - 28.80%

Rushford Town Clerk/Tax Collector

  • Ashley S. Brundage (REP) - 67.65%
  • Audra Becker (Becker for Clerk) - 32.35%

Wellsville Town Justice

  • Susan C. Goetschius (DEM) - 37.35%
  • David E. Gresham (REP) - 62.65%

Wellsville Village Mayor

  • Randy Shayler (REP) - 82.31%
  • Marshall Green (Green for Mayor) - 17.69%

For more races in Allegany County, visit the county's Board of Elections page.

Cattaraugus

*Results here are unofficial. Bold indicates the leading candidate NOT a winner

Cattaraugus County Sheriff

  • Denny D.J. Whitmore (DEM) - 37.40%
  • Eric A. Butler (REP, CON) - 62.52%

Farmersville Town Justice

  • Jennifer S. Holmes-Karcher (DEM,REP) - 53.68%
  • Melanie Louise Brown (CON, Community) - 43.16%

Hinsdale Town Proposition 1

  • Yes - 45.05%
  • No - 54.95%

Napoli Town Proposition 1

  • Yes - 38.36%
  • No - 61.64%

For more results, visit the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections website.

Chautauqua

*Results here are unofficial. Bold indicates the leading candidate NOT a winner

Chautauqua County Family Court Judge

  • Peter R. Johnson (REP, CON) - 61.61%
  • Sally A. Jaroszynski (Working Families) - 20.13%

Ellington Town Proposition 1

  • Yes - 49.86%
  • No - 47.23%

Hanover Town Justice

  • Martin S. Buchnowski (DEM) - 34.09%
  • Gary J. Cerne (REP) - 56.56%

Silver Creek Village Trustee (2 positions available)

  • James Castiglia (DEM) - 17.78%
  • Benjamin Lewis (DEM) - 15.76%
  • Dwayne Haskins (REP) - 29.64%
  • William Barnes (REP) - 27.85%

Kiantone Town Council Member

  • Jeffrey B. Peterson (DEM) - 31.56%
  • Richard A. Hooks (REP) - 59.03%

Pomfret Town Council Member

  • Michael R. Lee (DEM, Working Families) - 49.62%
  • David R. Bird (REP, CON) - 44.03%

Brocton Village Trustee (2 positions available)

  • Barbara A. Colt (DEM) - 19.41%
  • Drew A. Ransom (REP) - 29.72%
  • Brandy L. Smith (REP) - 30.16%

Portland Town Tax Collector

  • Nicole J. Young (DEM) - 25.31%
  • Debra S. Delcamp (REP, CON) - 68.57%

For more election results, visit the county's Board of Elections website.

Erie

*Results here are unofficial. Bold indicates the leading candidate NOT a winner

Erie County Family Court Judge

  • Kara Buscaglia (DEM, CON, Working Families) - 43.73%
  • Jeffrey M. Harrington (DEM) - 28.50%
  • Peter P. Vasilion (REP, CON) - 27.53%

Erie County District Attorney

  • Michael J. Keane (DEM, Working Families) - 59.21%
  • James R. Gardner (REP, CON) - 40.70%

Erie County Proposition 1

  • Yes - 37.54%
  • No - 62.46%

Buffalo Board of Education Member at Large

  • Lawrence L. Scott - 20.14%
  • Adrianna K. Zullich - 19.24%
  • Edward H. Speidel - 11.29%
  • Terrance L. Heard - 16.97%
  • Janita Everhart - 19.80%
  • Raziya Hill - 11.83%

Cheektowaga Town Council Member

  • Walter R. Burgett (DEM, Working Families) - 49.31%
  • Anthony M. Filipski (REP, CON) - 50.56%

Collins Town Justice

  • Colleen A. Kinnaird (DEM, Working Families) - 34.40%
  • Walter C. Cain (REP, CON) - 65.55%

Concord Town Proposition 1

  • Yes - 47.54%
  • No - 52.46%

Grand Island Town Council Member

  • Wayne M. West (DEM) - 42.94%
  • Jose Garcia (REP) - 56.98%

Grand Island Town Proposition 1

  • Yes - 69.70%
  • No - 30.30%

Lancaster Town Proposition 1

  • Yes - 46.96%
  • No - 53.04%

Marilla Town Proposition 1

  • Yes - 40.16%
  • No - 59.84%

Tonawanda Town Council Member

  • Timothy J. Hennessy (DEM) - 61.13%
  • Carl A. Heckmann (REP, CON) - 38.80%

West Seneca Town Proposition 1

  • Yes - 84.01%
  • No - 15.99%

Springville Town Proposition 1

  • Yes - 54.77%
  • No - 45.23%

For more election results, visit the Erie County Board of Elections website.

Genesee

*Results here are unofficial. Bold indicates the leading candidate NOT a winner

For more election results, visit the county's Board of Elections website.

Niagara

*Results here are unofficial. Bold indicates the leading candidate NOT a winner

Hartland Town Clerk/Tax Collector

  • Caitlin E. Clark (REP) - 79.87%
  • Brandy R. Bedford (CON) - 20.01%

Royalton Town Proposition 1

  • Yes - 56.53%
  • No - 43.47%

For more election results, visit the county's Board of Elections website.

Orleans

*Results here are unofficial. Bold indicates the leading candidate NOT a winner

Unopposed races

For more results, visit the Orleans County Board of Elections website.

Wyoming

*Results here are unofficial. Bold indicates the leading candidate NOT a winner

Bennington Town Council

  • Jeff Burger (REP) - 54.75%
  • Mark Prior ( A Better Bennington) - 44.96%

Warsaw Library Trustee

  • Cameron Marsh (DEM) - 33.11%
  • Shani Jones (REP) - 66.76%

For more election results, visit the county's Board of Elections website.

New York State

*Results here are unofficial. Bold indicates the leading candidate NOT a winner

New York Senate District 61

  • Sean M. Ryan (DEM, Working Families) - 61.64%
  • Christine M. Czarnik (REP, CON) - 38.25%

New York Senate District 63

  • April N. McCants-Baskin (DEM, Working Families) - 65.16%
  • John P. Moretti Jr. (REP, CON) - 34.69%

NY Assembly District 142

  • Patrick B. Burke (DEM) - 50.62%
  • Marc D. Priore (REP, CON) - 49.24%

NY Assembly District 143

  • Monica Piga Wallace (DEM, Working Families) - 47.93%
  • Patrick J. Chludzinski (REP, CON) - 51.97%

NY Assembly District 144

  • Michelle M. Roman (DEM, Working Families) - 38.26%
  • Paul A. Bologna (REP, CON) - 61.68%

NY Assembly District 145

  • Jeffrey Elder (DEM, Working Families) - 38.05%
  • Angelo J. Morinello (REP, CON) - 61.93%

NY Assembly District 146

  • Karen M. McMahon (DEM, Working Families) - 59.80%
  • Deborah L. Kilbourn (REP, CON) - 40.10%

NY Assembly District 147

  • Darci B. Cramer (DEM) - 34.32%
  • David J. DiPietro (REP, CON) - 65.61%

NY Assembly District 148

  • Daniel J. Brown (DEM) -
  • Joseph Sempolinski (REP, CON) -

NY Assembly District 150

  • Mike Bobseine (DEM, Working Families, Restore Freedom Party) - 77.14%
  • Andrew M. Molitor (REP, CON) - 22.86%

