East Aurora Schools implement additional safety protocols after threat closes buildings for 2 days

East Aurora Schools are implementing additional safety protocols after a "threat" closed buildings last Thursday and Friday.

In a message to the community, Superintendent Brian Russ said the decision to close was based on information at the time and the district continues to communicate with law enforcement, but he now feels it's safe to have classes resume normally.

"We have been given assurances regarding the status of that matter which enable us to feel confident reopening our campuses," he said.

Even so, Russ said the district will take a "harden the exterior and soften the interior" approach to the remaining month of school, to keep "campuses physically safe," while respecting "the emotional and mental well being of our students and staff."

Not all safety measures will be publicized, but among them are a single point of entry for all campuses, with a double-locked door vestibule. All visitors will have to wait behind the locked door until their identity and purpose can be confirmed. They will also have to be escorted through any building.

Russ said more monitoring of all doors will take place and the district's School Resource Officer will also be increasing patrols.