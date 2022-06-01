Olmsted School goes into brief lockdown for student with BB gun

A Buffalo school briefly went into lockdown Tuesday after a report of a student carrying a gun.

Buffalo Public Schools said the Olmsted School #156 on Suffolk Street went into lockdown and then a shelter in place at approximately 10:55 a.m. when a student reported witnessing what appeared to be a gun in the possession of another student on school grounds.

The district said Buffalo Police responded immediately and swiftly initiated a thorough investigation, identifying the suspected student and what turned out to be a BB gun.

Police lifted the lockdown at 11:15 a.m., students and staff were able to resume the school day and the incident was shared with the parents and caregivers of the school.

"The District's Code of Conduct will be followed to address disciplinary consequences for the student in question, and counseling and support will be available to all students requesting such support as a result of today's events," the district said in a statement.

Toronto Police fatally shot a man carrying what turned out to be a BB gun near an east-end school last week.

Police received multiple 911 calls about a man in his late teens or early twenties with a rifle near an elementary school. Witnesses said the man was confronted by police and told to lower his weapon, but then there were three shots in rapid succession and officers were seen trying to revive the man.

Hundreds of children from multiple schools were forced into lockdown because of the incident.

WBFO's Dan Karpenchuk contributed to this story.