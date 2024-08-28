© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Disabilities Beat: How can LGBTQ+ Pride festivals be more accessible? A look at Buffalo

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Grant Ashley
Published August 28, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Three Black and disabled folx smile and hold mini flags. On the left, a non-binary person holds both a rainbow pride flag and a transgender pride flag, while a cane rests behind her. In the middle, a non-binary person waves the rainbow flag while in their power wheelchair. On the right, a femme waves both a rainbow and transgender pride flag.
Chona Kasinger
/
Disabled And Here
A stock image of three disabled people celebrating LGBTQ+ pride.

Warm weather and sunny skies make summer the perfect time to go to festivals in Western New York and Southern Ontario. But for people with disabilities, festivals are sometimes set up in a way that is difficult to navigate, overstimulating or inaccessible.   

WBFO’s Grant Ashley took a deep dive into accessibility the LGBTQ+ Pride festivals held in Buffalo and Toronto this summer. Ashley sat down with disabled festival-goers, pride organizers and disability advocates to determine how accessible those festivals are, and what organizers are doing to improve them. Here’s what he found.

Overall, one in three (36%) LGBTQ+ adults self-reported having a disability, compared with one in four (24%) non-LGBTQ+ (cisgender and heterosexual) adults.
HRC Foundation

Note: This is part two of a two part series. You can find the first story here.

PLAIN LANGUAGE DESCRIPTION: Some festivals have barriers that make it hard for disabled people to attend. WBFO’s Grant Ashley spoke about accessibility with attendees and organizers of LGBTQ+ Pride festivals in Buffalo and Toronto. In recent years, organizers in Buffalo and Toronto have worked with disabled people to improve accessibility at Pride festivals. Some disabled people still found it hard or impossible to go to LGBTQ+ Pride festivals because of crowds, hot weather and COVID-19 risk. Some disabled people have created more accessible pride events, but they say big pride events should still be accessible.

TRANSCRIPT

A transcript for this story is still in production. We will update this story as soon as a transcript becomes available. Thank you for your patience.

