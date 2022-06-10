© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime

Erie County creates new Behavioral Threat Assessment Team to help prevent another 5/14

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Mike Desmond
Published June 10, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn (at podium) is surrounded by law enforcement representatives and Erie County Legislature Chair April Baskin (second from left).
Mike Desmond
/
WBFO News
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn (at podium) is surrounded by law enforcement representatives and Erie County Legislature Chair April Baskin (second from left) Thursday.

In the wake of the May 14 massacre at Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, the Erie County Sheriff's Department is setting up a new division for behavioral threats.

There are lots of police agencies in Erie County — federal, state, county and municipal — and many doing the same things. By the end of summer, the goal is to get them on the same page through the Sheriff's Department Behavioral Threat Assessment Team.

Appearing with an array of local agencies Thursday afternoon, Sheriff John Garcia said the unit will include specially trained duties who can be called to evaluate and take action on potential threats.

It also will be built on top of existing work, like the people from the District Attorney's Office who are assigned to individual local governments and school districts as a resource, and the little-publicized police deep monitoring of social media for crime and problem threats.

"If there is a threat, we're going to follow through with the threat. And maybe all it takes is a knock on the door by us and one of our partners, the FBI and so forth, to stop that threat," Garcia said. "You [currently] have to staircase these steps, where you have behavioral threats and then actions taken, and we want to stop that."

The sheriff made it clear this isn't a temporary task force to deal with a problem and then go away.

County Legislature Chair April Baskin said the unit will get the resources it needs to operate.

"That targets individuals who are exhibiting behaviors that could pose a threat to our communities, our neighbors and our families," Baskin said. "The mass shooting, the slaughtering of innocent Black people, the massacre that happened on Jefferson Avenue demonstrated that Erie County is not immune to domestic terrorist attacks."

Tags

Crime WBFO NewsBuffalo Supermarket Shooting
Mike Desmond
Mike Desmond is one of Western New York’s most experienced reporters, having spent nearly a half-century covering the region for newspapers, television stations and public radio. He has been with WBFO and its predecessor, WNED-AM, since 1988. As a reporter for WBFO, he has covered literally thousands of stories involving education, science, business, the environment and many other issues. Mike has been a long-time theater reviewer for a variety of publications and was formerly a part-time reporter for The New York Times.
See stories by Mike Desmond