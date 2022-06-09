More assault charges for former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein is going to be charged in England with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996.

The British Crown Prosecution Service says it authorized the charges against the 70-year-old following a review of evidence gathered by London's Metropolitan Police.

Weinstein, a one-time University at Buffalo student and local concert promoter, is serving a 23-year sentence for rape after his 2020 conviction in New York for offenses against two women and is awaiting trial on charges he assaulted five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.