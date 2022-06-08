© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Crime

Arson suspected at Amherst pro-life pregnancy center

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Mark Wozniak
Published June 8, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
Among the damage are broken windows of the CompassCare clinic in Amherst.
WGRZ-TV
/
Among the damage are broken windows of the CompassCare clinic in Amherst.

Arson is the suspected cause of an overnight fire at the Compass Care health facility at 1230 Eggert Rd., near Main Street, in Amherst, a pro-life counseling center and health clinic for pregnant women.

Eggertsville Hose Company responded to the fire alarm at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, along with the Amherst Police Department and an Erie County Sheriff's canine deputy with its handler. Three other Amherst fire companies were called in, as well.

In a release, CompassCare, which provides anti- abortion counseling and sexual health care, said its building was "firebombed," noting windows at the building had been broken. Graffiti reading "Jane Was Here" was also left on the building.

"Jane Was Here" was written in black on the yellow side of the clinic.
WGRZ-TV
/
"Jane Was Here" was written on the side of the clinic.

Two volunteer firefighters were hospitalized. Damage is estimated at $150,000. Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call Amherst Police at 716-689-1322.

This article was corrected to show that Compass Care is not an abortion clinic, but instead counsels pregnant women about other options.

Crime WBFO News
Mark Wozniak
See stories by Mark Wozniak
